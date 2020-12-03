McAdams senior fun day

Rain held off on Monday of Spring Break as 14 of McAdams High School’s 26 seniors spent the day enjoying the great outdoors at at Central Hills Baptist Retreat where they rode horses, navigated a ropes course and shared lunch and fellowship. Iyanla Malone, Eboni Lewis, Alexis Brooks, Hanadi Hariri, Za’Mia Veasley, Miche’ Barron, Kiara Brown, Jmichael Martin, Coy Moore, Corte’Dotson, Mye’Angel Ward, Li’Krarius Ward, Aaliyah Lusk and Percy Lewis attended the senior fun day.

Karen Fioretti / The Star-Herald

Fourteen of McAdAms High School’s 25 seniors arrived at Central Hills Baptist Retreat for a Spring Break senior fun day on Monday. Here they are pictured with their assistant principal and accompanying parents.

A number of the students prepared to navigate the ropes course.

Corte Dotson heads down the trail on his horse.