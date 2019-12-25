Longtime Chancery Clerk departs

By KAREN FIORETTI,
  • 298 reads
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 2:43pm

Longtime Chancery Clerk Gerry Taylor was celebrated with a farewell reception last Friday afternoon, drawing many former and current local officials to wish him well. Taylor leaves the position after serving 28 years in the role.

“It’s been very rewarding,” said Taylor during his last Board of Supervisors meeting earlier in the week. “I appreciate the chance to have done this.”

Also leaving the Board at the end of the year are District 2 Supervisor Charles Fancher, who is retiring and District 4 supervisor Kary Ellington, who did not win reelection this year.

“I appreciate working with you all these years,” said Fancher. “It has been a pleasure, but when you know it’s time to go, you feel good about it.”

His sentiments were echoed by Ellington.

“I want to thank you guys. It was time for me to go. I didn’t see it at first, but my season was over with,” he said. “It hasn’t always been comfortable, but a lot has been accomplished by us together.”

