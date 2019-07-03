Field of county candidates set

The large field of candidates is set for the upcoming Attala County elections. The deadline for filing was last Friday, with primary voting slated for August 6.

The largest number of candidates for a single office is for the job of Attala County Chancery Clerk, which is being vacated by 28-year veteran Gerry Taylor. There are five Democrats seeking the slot: Latosha Rena Brown, Taylor Casey, Scott Coleman, Charles Tommy Pender and Lequita Roby. There is one Republican running for the position, Donnie Cooper. Independent Billy J. Halderman will not face a vote until the November election date.

The Board of Supervisors District 4 race has drawn five Democrat challengers looking to replace incumbent Democrat Kary Ellington: Octavius Ellis, Gerald “JoeJoe” Jones, Willie C.R. Perteet, Rickey Simmons and John Trussell.

The Board of Supervisors District 2 has drawn four candidates seeking to replace Supervisor Charles Fancher, who is retiring after 20 years in the role. They are Democrats Billy Joe Coffee, James “PeeWee” Craig, Jerone Garland and Terry Ray.

Board of Supervisors District 1 incumbent Democrat Bobby Lindsay faces challenges from Democrat Stennis Thompson and Republican Daniel Tubby.

Board of Supervisors District 3 incumbent Democrat Steven Goss is being challenged by Republican Mark Armstrong and District 5 incumbent Democrat Tim Pinkard will face a Democratic challenger, Rodger Clark.

The Attala County Sheriff’s race has drawn four Democratic candidates to challenge incumbent Democrat Tim Nail, including Randy Blakely, Herbert Dew, Lane Jenkins and Tony Parks.

Justice Court Judge – West incumbent Democrat Rosie Massey Sample will face fellow Democrat Mary Anderson Denny.

Three Democrats and one Republican are vying to serve as Constable – East. They are Republican Brad Stanley and Democrats Timmy Oakes, Zelie Shaw and Scott Walters.

Six incumbent officials will keep their current positions as no challengers filed papers by the deadline to run against them. They are Circuit Clerk Wanda Fancher, Tax Assessor/Collector Brenda Williams, Coroner Sam Bell, County Attorney Doug Crosby, Justice Court –East Bob Jordan and Constable – East Willie Roby.

