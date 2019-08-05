Culley Newman named Ethel High principal

By KAREN FIORETTI,
Wed, 05/08/2019 - 8:03am

The Attala County School District has tapped Greenlee Elementary School Principal Culley Newman to take the helm of Ethel High School.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Genay Phillips

Genay Phillips, 82 passed May 5, 2019, at Atwood Personal Care Home.

Rene Thomas Warren
Jean Claire Pettit Atwood
Nancy Long Seawright Green
Farrell Vaughan Fulgham
Billy Adams Upchurch

Editorials

Social media rants vs. real dialog

Parents of Kosciusko Middle Elementary School students were understandably shaken when they... READ MORE

Democracy requires transparency
County race qualifying deadline nears
We are not the enemy
Church calendar 060718
Elbow grease