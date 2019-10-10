County schools vote for raises, bonuses and shooting program

By KAREN FIORETTI,
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 9:25am

At its most recent meeting, the Attala County School Board voted to increase pay scales for school and central office secretaries, as well as bus drivers.

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available for as low as $2.50 per month and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The STAR-HERALD. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://bit.ly/1A5nouA
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://bit.ly/1E479Ts
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://bit.ly/1MinsOr

Obituaries

Karinn Barrett
Karinn Barrett, 19, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Blair E.  Batson Children’s... READ MORE
Charles ‘Ricky’ Brashier
Charles L. Taylor
Lamoine Frazure
Olene Parks
Billy Earl McKinnon