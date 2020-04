The Attala County School Board will livestream their regular monthly board meeting tonight, Monday, April 6, at 5:30 p.m.

The streaming effort is to allow citizens to view the board meeting while COVID-19 precautions caused the board to avoid holding a normal full public meeting.

To watch the livestream, click here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHKOpsmtNnY&feature=youtu.be