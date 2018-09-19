Attala Board of Supervisors set budget

Attala Board of Supervisors set budgetBy JASON DUSTIN,
Wed, 09/19/2018 - 9:33am
The Attala County Board of Supervisors have approved the Fiscal Year 2019 budget.
The Attala County Board of Supervisors have approved the Fiscal Year 2019 budget.
Louis Paul Linton, 90, retired Methodist minister and member of the United Methodist Conference... READ MORE
Head Coach Dave McCrory’s Tigers are not what their 0-4 record suggests.
On Friday, the... READ MORE
Joey McLellan and Janice McLellan, both of Winona, proudly announce the forthcoming marriage of... READ MORE
With the restoration of her grandparents’ home in Sallis, Paula Van Every has experienced many... READ MORE