Greenlee participated in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Hero Squad Program, or Pennies for Patients, this year.

This program helps raise critical funds for blood cancer patients.

Mrs. Mayo’s first grade class collected the most change this year at Greenlee, with her students bringing in a total of $313.71.

Greenlee donated a total of $2,175.07, which went above last year’s total. Every donation that was made is greatly appreciated.