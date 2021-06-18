A trio of McAdams High School girls was a region winner in the Mississippi Stock Market Game sponsored by the Mississippi Council on Economic Development. The team of Shatikka Greer, Demeria Moore and Mary Smith won Region 4.

The competition had teams invest a hypothetical $100,000 over a 13-week period. Winners were determined by the percentage of growth in comparison with the Standard & Poor 500 index.

With a diversified portfolio that included stocks, bonds and mutual funds, the McAdams team outperformed S&P by two percent.

McAdams coach Kenneth nelson said the success had the girls wanting to invest. “It made them want to buy some real stocks,” he said.

All three were also award recipients when McAdams held its athletic awards program. Greer received the Most Dedicated and Leadership awards in basketball and was Best Defensive Player in volleyball. Moore was Most Dedicated in powerlifting and cheerleading and Smith Most Improved in volleyball.