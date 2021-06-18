Strength in the hurdles, field events, and relays enabled McAdams to dominate the Division 6-1A track meet at Winona High School.

McAdams won seven of the 16 events and finished with 103 points. French Camp was second with 77 points, followed by Ethel 39 and Noxapater 23.

“Because of some of the challenges we face in our program, such as facilities, I think we did an excellent job,” said McAdams coach Carl Harthorn. “Not that I am making excuses. We make do with what we have.”

McAdams and Ethel do not have tracks. There is a road running around McAdams the team uses for practice.

In the girls meet, defending 1A state champion French Camp won 12 events and amassed 138 points. Ethel had 50 points, McAdams 36 and Noxapater 16.

The top four finishers in each event qualified for the Region 3-1A meet Friday that will also be hosted by Winona.

McAdams boys victories were by Jamarquse Spivey in 100 with a time of 12.34, Jimmy Wilson in the 110 hurdles (23.26), Christopher Harmon in the 300 hurdles (53.37), Jamar Teague in the high jump (5-2), Kurt Mitchell in the triple jump (28-11) and the 400 and 1600 relay teams.

Spivey, Teague, Triniko Brown and Zyion Christian ran the 400 relay, Wilson, Harmon, Ed Stewart and Tydarious Williams the 1600.

McAdams also took second in seven events, including the 800 and 3200 relays. Teague was second in the 100, Lucas Hornesburger in the 110 hurdles, Wilson in the 300 hurdles and Christian was runnerup in three events, the high jump, long jump and triple jump.

The best finishes by McAdams girl were second places by America Gadson in the high jump and the 1600 and 3200 relay teams. Kiyah Harmon was third in the high jump and the 400 and 800 relays teams finished third.

Ethel

Anton Clark was a standout for Ethel boys. He won the 200 (26.14) and long jump 18-1.5 and ran on the winning 800 relay team with Jaylen Estes, Ladarris Hubbert, and Marcus Jones. Ladamian Merritt was Ethel's fourth winner in the 400 with a clocking of 58.41.

Merritt also finished third in the 800, Jake Newman was third in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600, Davion Hunt third in the discus and the 400-relay team finished second.

Ethel girls won five events, led by seventh grader Amariuna Merritt. She won the 100 (14.10) and 200 (31.20). Jasmine Johnson won the shot put (33-11) and the 400 and the 800 relay teams finished first. Markayla Johnson, Jaterika Merritt, Nicole Patrick and Amariuna Merritt ran on the 400 relay, Zantavia Clark, Alexius Merritt, Patrick, and Makayla Merritt on the 800 relay.

Patrick was second in the long jump and third in the 300 hurdles.

French Camp

Olivia Gundy won three events and Lucy Littlejohn, Taylor Benoit and Maddi Davis and were double winners for the French Camp girls.

Gundy won the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.38, the high jump (4-6) and the triple jump (31-8.5) and was second in the 100 hurdles. Littlejohn won the1600 (6:19) and 3200, Benoit the 400 (1:08.34) and 800 (2:40) and Davis the 100 hurdles (19.88) and the long jump (14-1). Littlejohn was second in the 800 and Davis second in the 300 hurdles.

Jasmine Bonty won the discus (95-5) and took second in the shot put. French Camp also won the 1600 and 3200 relays with Benoit running anchor on both.

Silas Hodge won three events and Jesse Jones two for the French Camp boy. Hodge won the 800 (2:29), discus (91-10) and the shot put (34-11), Jones the 1600 (5:40) and 3200 (12:03).

French Camp boys also won the 3200 relay. Runners were Colt Shurden, Casen Shurden, Johnny Prescott, and Justin Squires.

Colt Shurden, a seventh grader, finished second in the 400 and 800, Ayden Watkins was second in the 1600 and 3200 and James Cantey qualified in three events with second in the discus, third in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles.