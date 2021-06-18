McAdams boys and girls both finished ninth at the 1A South State track meet at Clinton High School. French Camp won the girls’ meet and was seventh for boys. Ethel finished 13th for girls and 15th for boys.

In the boys’ meet, McAdams had 34 points, tied for ninth with West Tallahatchie. South Delta was first with 111 points, followed by Simmons 97, Richton 70, Leake County 53.5, Shaw 48, Resurrection 46.5, French Camp 44, and Bay Springs 36. Ethel had seven points.

For the girls, it was French Camp 161, South Delta 91, Simmons 59, Bay Springs 47, Resurrection 40, Shaw 38, Richton 33, Leake Central 33, McAdams 30, Mt. Olive 22, West Tallahatchie 20, Sebastopol 17, Ethel 13, Lumberton 6, Piney Woods 6, Noxapater 2, and Mississippi School for Math & Science 1.

Ethel senior Jasmine Johnson won the girls’ shotput with a throw of 33 feet, three and a quarter inch. The best finish for McAdams was second in boys 200 by Jamarquese Spivey with a time of 23.55 and second in the girls’ high jump by Kiyah Harmon, who cleared the bar at 4-4.

The top four in each event qualified for the state meet Saturday at Pearl High School.

For McAdams boys, Spivey was fourth in the 100 and Christopher Harmon finished fourth in the 300 hurdles. For the girls, America Gadson was third and Mary Smith fourth in the high jump, Bryia Harmon was fourth in the shot put and the 3200-relay team finished fourth. For Ethel, Ladamian Merritt was fourth in the 400.

French Camp

French Camp girls won six events, led by freshmen Lucy Littlejohn and Olivia Gundy with two wins each. Littlejohn won the 1600 (6:04.14) and 3200 (12:17.40) and was second in the 800. Gundy won the high jump (4-8) and triple jump (32-1.5) and was third in both hurdles.

Taylor Benoit won the 800 (2:34.80) and finished third in the 400 and the 3200-relay team was first.

Also, for French Camp girls, Maddi Davis was second in both hurdles and third in the triple jump, Averie Jane Gundy was second in the 1600 and third in the 800, Jasmine Bonty took second in the discus and third in the shot put, Kelsey Bridges was second in the 3200 and the 1600 relay team finished second.

For the boys, Jesse Jones was second in the 1600 and 3200, Silas Hodge second in the 800, Ayden Watkins third in the 3200, and the 3200-relay team finished fourth.