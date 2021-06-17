﻿Stephanie Wiggs was recently awarded the Phillip W. and Charlotte F. Miller Teachers’ Scholarship for 2021. She teaches seventh grade English and 9th-12th grade creative writing at Choctaw County High School.

Stephanie is attending Mississippi State University to earn her masters’ degree in Teachers Leadership and specialist degree in School Administration.

Her educational goals for all students are to help them reach their highest potential and achievement in order to become thriving and productive members of society. She states, “I want my students to have the skills and knowledge necessary to choose the appropriate life path for themselves which will help broaden their horizons.”

The Teachers’ Scholarship was established by Phillip and Charlotte F Miller in 2017. They are proud to add Stephanie’s name to their honorees’ plaque.