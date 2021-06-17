David Rule was first elected Alderman of the City of Lexington in July 1988 after defeating long time incumbent Alderman Jack Farmer. Rule was sworn into office on August 29, 1988.

Rule developed a love for the City of Lexington as a child and always aspired to help move the city forward. To that end, he and others in the community embarked on a massive registration drive to get those in the black community registered to vote. With only 180 blacks registered in the City of Lexington, there was much work to be done. David and the community group went from door to door with registration forms.

At the end of the registration drive, there were 625 black registered voters. Finally, they could have their voice heard during, not only the special election that he won, but all city elections.

Rule was very proud when — years later — his classmate and friend Clinton Cobbins was elected Mayor in 2013, becoming the first black mayor in the history of the City of Lexington.

Rule said he has always responded to the needs of his ward, earning reelection each time his seat was up for election. He has often been unopposed at those times.

Although he is retiring, Rule said his love for the City of Lexington will always be evident and his prayer is that this great city will continue to move forward.

What is next for him? He plans to spend time with family and friends, travel, and attend sporting events.