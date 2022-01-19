A 52-year-old white male was involved in a fatal car accident while traveling north on Highway 43 the night of Jan. 11. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash at approximately 8:06 p.m., and Attala County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in directing traffic.

The sole victim was identified as Dustin Inman of Kosciusko. Inman was driving a 1998 Ford F-150 when the vehicle went off the highway to the left and collided with a tree, resulting in fatal injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.