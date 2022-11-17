﻿Get ready for The Star-Herald’s biggest sale of the year!

The newspaper is joining many others with a Black Friday deal that will give readers a tremendous discount on subscriptions.

On Friday, Nov. 25, readers can call or stop by The Star-Herald’s office at 104 N. Jackson St. in downtown Kosciusko for a subscription for 13 months for $13. That is the best deal ever on subscriptions, a whopping 77% off the newsstand price for over a year of Kosciusko and Attala County news, sports and information.

The offer is available in person or by phone Friday, Nov. 25, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or from midnight to 11:59 p.m. HERE.

For $13, new or inactive subscribers get 13 months of the print edition of Attala County’s award-winning newspaper delivered to their mailbox, including 24/7/365 access to the many features of The Star-Herald’s website at www.starherald.net for coverage of local news to statewide events.

Ruthie Robison, publisher of The Star-Herald, said she is thrilled to continue the newspaper’s Black Friday sale, which has become one of its most successful promotions since it was started several years ago.

“We’ve already received several phone calls about our Black Friday sale, so we anticipate a lot of people taking advantage of this discount,” said Robison. “It may be hard to keep up with the traffic at times, so if you're trying to call and the lines are busy, please keep trying. A lot of people purchased additional subscriptions as Christmas presents last year. You can lock in the subscription during the sale, and we can start it after Christmas.”

To take advantage of this special offer, sign up at https://www.starherald.net/SH-blackfridaysale. You can also stop by the newspaper office at 104 N. Jackson St., Kosciusko, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 or call 662-289- 2251 to pay with a credit card or debit card.

To sign up now, click HERE. Offer valid through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28.