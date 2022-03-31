At the Attala County Board of Supervisors’ recent April 4 meeting, the board received an update from the county engineer on two different projects to repair county roads, and the work is slated to begin soon.

The first project is a reseal, part of state aid project SAP04-17, which was bid to Dickerson and Bowen at the end of 2021.

Roads designated for resealing include Attala Road 3122 from Highway 35 across Highway 43; Attala Road 2247 from Highway 43 to the industrial park; Attala Road 3034, commonly known as Sale Barn Road, running from Highway 35 to Highway 43; Attala Road 5216, commonly known as Knox Crossing Road, running from Highway 12 to Highway 14 and crossing the Yockanookany River; Attala Road 4167 from Highway 14 North to Highway 12 in McAdams; and Attala Road 5053, otherwise known as Lower Crossing Road, from the city limits of Ethel to Highway 14.

The other project is to repair Attala Road 3024, also known as Sugar Creek Road.

County engineer Christian Gardner said that he has spoken with Dickerson and Bowen, and they are expected to arrive in Attala County and begin working on the two projects by the middle of next week.

Gardner said roads will have to be shut down at short periods of time for drivers while the roads are being resealed. He added that the roads will likely be worked on in quarter-mile sections.

“They just need people to not use (the roads) for an hour or two,” said Gardner. “While they’re working on that portion too, anybody who comes out on either end will have to go out the other way.”

District Three Supervisor Steven Goss asked if crews would have someone directing traffic and letting drivers know what was going on.

“Yes,” replied Gardner. “As they come out and come into the job from either direction, they will be turned around and sent back the other way.”

Gardner said roads will be closed when crews are doing soiling and cementing, and he expects that process to last for a couple of days.

“And then it will be done,” said Gardner. “The rest of the time they’ll be able to use the road. They may have to slow down and wait a few minutes to go around.”

After soiling and cementing, Dickerson and Bowen will add a chip-seal to the roads. Then, after it sits for one to three weeks, the roads will be paved with asphalt.

The board also approved a 60-day extension to T.L. Wallace Construction, who has been working on Attala Road 4020, due to delays caused by COVID-19.

Before adjourning, the Board of Supervisors also wanted to extend thanks to all of the volunteers who have helped out during the recent storm weeks and encourage everyone to continue being safe.