When a 2A basketball teams plays a 1A, it can be one-sided. Such was the case when McAdams boys played Pisgah.

But it was McAdams, the 1A, that came out on the long end of a 64-22 score that was even more one-sided than the final score might indicate. It was 26-4 after one quarter and 47-9 at the half, allowing coach Kenyon Ross to clear his bench to give playing times to everybody on the roster.

The reserves struggled. “Their skills are not up to par right now. We have a lot to work on,” Ross said.

The starters played well, committing only three turnovers.

“Having the first home game was a good thing for the kids. They came out with a better sense of urgency. It was an overall good team win.”

Tyrick Davis led four Bulldogs in double figures with 17 points. Jamar Teague connected on six of eight shots scored 13 points and added team-high totals of seven rebounds and three steals. Cameron Fleming scored 11points and Jacquese Greer 10.

The Bulldogs shot 48.3 percent (28 of 58), outrebounded Pisgah 37-16 and forced 27 turnovers, with 11 steals. The one drawback is that the Bulldogs continued to struggle at the line, making five of ten.

McAdams played Louisville Tuesday and will go up against Kosciusko Friday. Those are 4A schools and both games are on the road. “Those are games early on when you can gauge your team,” Ross said. “Are they going to get scared?”

Kosciusko is a rivalry game against an Attala County opponent. “The kids are going to be up for that.”

Girls

The Lady Bulldogs were edged by Pisgah 66-61, but rebounded with a 58-42 victory over West Lowndes. Ameri Gadson led McAdams in both games with 20 points against Pisgah and 21 against West Lowndes.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed Pisgah 49-36 through three quarters and a final period rally came up short.

“It got away from us and we had to fight back,” said coach Ashley Brown. “I feel they did a good job fighting back.”

McAdams was forced to foul and free throws enabled Pisgah hold on.

Shawnessey Martin scored 11 points for McAdams, Samaria Evans had 10 and Kenady Cross nine.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed West Lowndes 16-13 after one quarter, but rallied for a 30-22 halftime lead and pulled away in the second half.

“We broke the press well and made some key shots,” Brown said. “We’re cutting down on our turnovers. That’s a good thing.”

Cross had 14 points and Martin 11.

Brown said Taliah Gadson, a freshman, played well on defense. “Anyone I put her on, she pretty much stops them.”