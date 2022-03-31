The honors keep coming for Kosciusko juniors Campbell Blaine and Gracie Williams.

First, they were named by The Clarion Ledger to the softball Dandy Dozen, the state's 12 best players. Then, they were chosen for the 4A/5A/6A North-South All Star Game.

Both said Dandy Dozen is the greater honor. “I'm excited about both, but I guess Dandy Dozen because it's only 12 in the state,” Williams said.

Blaine said, “I know I had a good season last year, but there are a lot of great players, and I was really shocked that I was chosen as one of the 12.”

They are also among 12 chosen for North team at the all-star game scheduled for June 3 at Jones College in Ellisville.

Kosciusko coach Tony Terry is among their biggest fans. “For both of them, what stands out is their love of the game and how hard they work to be good at it,” he said. “It takes that kind of dedication to have the success they have had and to get the accolades they have gotten. They're both hard-nosed players who will get in the dirt when they have to.”

They were two of the stars on the Lady Whippets team that won the 4A state championship last year, Blaine in centerfield and Williams at third base. Blaine batted .403, scored 43 runs and drove in 35. Williams batted .348 and her 40 hits included the walk off single that gave Kosciusko the championship.

Both started playing softball at a very young age. Blaine was about three when she was introduced to the sport by her father. “He loves softball and baseball. He thought I would be good at it, and I really fell in love with it,” she said.

Williams wasn't much older when she began in tee-ball. “I've always liked it and it brings new friends into my life,” she said.

Williams also plays soccer for Kosciusko, but softball is her first love.

Blaine was runner-up among 12 nominees for Scorebook Live Mississippi Athlete of the Week for March 21-27. She received 21,091 online votes to finish behind Germantown baseball pitcher J.P. Robertson.