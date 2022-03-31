Dr. H. Greg Fiser donated to help with renovations on the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

Fiser, originally from Clarksdale, Mississippi, grew up the oldest of four brothers and attended Clarksdale High School.

“I was the oldest, so I felt like I had free range on whatever I wanted to do,” said Fiser.

After graduating high school, Fiser attended undergrad at the University of Mississippi. According to Fiser, he grew up with neighbors who were surgeons, and his wife Robin Fiser’s dad was also a doctor.

“I met my wife on a blind date, and we’ve been together ever since,” he said.

After attending Ole Miss, Fiser furthered his education at University of Mississippi Medical School. During his time at UMMC, Fiser worked closely during his surgeon residency with two Attala County doctors — Jennette Pullen, a pediatric oncologist and John Jackson, who practiced genetic studies. Both doctors were heavily influenced by W.G. Skipworth, founding director of the Big Red Band.

“Both of these doctors grew up a part of the Big Red Band, and I respected their practice,” said Fiser.

Fiser, who lives in Madison with his wife, makes a commute each Tuesday to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala to do procedures and check in with patients. Fiser mentioned that some of his favorite parts about being a doctor is working with his patients and helping to solve problems.

Fiser started coming to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala in 1994 and considers the Kosciusko community unique because of the friendly townspeople and the sense of actual “community” the locals have. While working with the community and alongside two Kosciusko local doctors, Fiser heard many great stories of the Skipworth Performing Arts Center.

Fiser attended an “introduction fundraiser”, as he called it, pertaining to the renovations at the auditorium at Dr. Tim Alford’s daughter and son in-law’s house.

“I believe this is a tremendous cause to help the community,” Fiser said.

After hearing more about the Skipworth Performing Center renovations and speaking with Dr. Alford, Fiser knew he wanted to show his support to his patients, colleagues, and the community overall, as well as Dr. Jackson and Dr. Pullen who helped influence Fiser’s medical career.

Along with being a doctor, Fiser is the father of three grown children- Robbie Stroud, Gray Fiser, and Anna Stephens. He is also the grandfather of nine grandchildren- four boys and five girls. Two of the children live in the Jackson area and one is in the Memphis area. Fiser also enjoys visits with his mother who still resides in the Clarksdale area.

Fiser is looking forward to seeing the results on the Skipworth Center and was honored to be able to give some back to the community, teachers, and students of Kosciusko.