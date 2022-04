To The Editor,

Our monthly board of alderman meeting was very resourceful.

We are going to have a town-wide clean up day in the month

of May. Hopefully, in the month of June we will be blessed

with a police officer. We are looking in the future to possibly

have a store or business to locate here in Ethel. We must

move forward with our town and in a timely manner.

Romans 10:1 says ... prayer to God for Israel (Ethel) as

that they might be saved.

God Bless.

Ethel News submitted by Mike Johnson