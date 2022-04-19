Kosciusko closed out a 10-0 softball record in Region 4-4A with victories over Louisville 15-0, Leake Central 20-0 and Northeast Lauderdale 16-0. The overall record is 23-3-1, with a 10-game winning streak.

Mary Kimble Price, Anna Grace Whitehead, and Gracie Williams each pitched a hitless inning against Louisville, combining for seven strikeouts. Makynlee Dickerson had a single and double, Campbell Blaine tripled, and Meredith Dean had three RBIs.

Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald



Anna Grace Whitehead get the start in the circle for Kosciusko.

Against Leake Central, Whitehead allowed one hit and fanned three in two innings and Williams struck out the side in one inning. Price had two double and a single, Blaine two doubles, Alexandra West two singles and Maicee Coleman doubled and scored three runs.

Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald



Mary Kimble Price rips a double for the Lady Whippets.

The Northeast Lauderdale game went only three innings. Whitehead fanned four in two innings and Williams again struck out the side in her one inning in the circle. Seven players scored two runs each. Price and Lizzie Kate Jones each had two hits and Blaine doubled.

The Lady Whippets played Union Tuesday to conclude the regular season. The playoffs begin April 29.

Kevin Brunt / The Star-Herald



Gracie Williams with the stop, throw to first, and out for the Lady Whippets.

“We will try to work on things we haven't been as good at as other things. And use the time to get strains and things like that well,” coach Tony Terry said of the 10 days between games. “We have three good pitchers (Whitehead, Williams, and Price) we can scrimmage with.”