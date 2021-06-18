Two winning streaks will be on the line when Kosciusko begins defense of its 4A state softball championship Friday with a 6 p.m. home game against Itawamba AHS. Kosciusko has won 11 in a row, eight by shutouts, and Itawamba has a nine-game winning streak, including 13-0 and 15-0 victories over Clarksdale in the opening round of the playoffs.

“They're playing good ball right now,” Kosciusko coach Tony Terry said of Itawamba, the third-place team from a very strong Region 1-4A. “Itawamba is the hottest of the bunch right now.”

In the Clarksdale series, Itawamba had a four-inning no hitter and a three-inning no hitter. Layla Owens pitched five innings in the two games with 15 strikeouts. Leadoff batter Kaylee Owens led the offense, going 4 for 5 with two triples, a single and a double.

Kosciusko closed out the regular season with a 15-0 victory over Union. It was the Lady Whippets' fourth straight shutout by a combined score of 66-0.

Anna Grace Whitehead allowed one hit, with six strikeouts, in four innings. Gracie Williams finished up the five-inning game, allowing one hit, with two strikeouts.

Maicee Coleman had a triple and two singles, Makynlee Dickerson a double and two singles, Meredith Dean two singles and Mary Kimble Price and Whitehead both doubled.

Kosciusko held a scrimmage last week with all three pitchers – Whitehead, Williams, and Price throwing. “That was a good thing,” Terry said.

The second game will be at Itawamba in Fulton Saturday. If a third game is needed, Kosciusko will host Monday.

With a 24-3-1 record, Kosciusko is the state's fourth ranked team according to The Clarion Ledger, trailing 6A Northwest Rankin, 5A Neshoba Central and 6A Hernando. The Lady Whippets' last loss was 3-1 against Neshoba Central on March 28.

A list by The Clarion-Ledger of 25 players to watch in the playoffs includes Whitehead and Price. Whitehead is 15-1 with an 0.94 ERA and is batting .420. Price is batting .558 with seven homers and 38 RBIs.