A big inning and an outstanding pitching performance highlighted Kosciusko's sweep of a 4A softball playoff series with Itawamba AHS. The Lady Whippets opened defense of their state championship with 12-4 and 3-0 victories.

“Everyone did their part. Truly a great team effort,” said coach Tony Terry.

Kosciusko jumped on Itawamba with nine runs in the first inning of the opening game. A home run by Mary Kimble Price and doubles by Campbell Blaine and Makynlee Dickerson highlighted the rally.

Mary Kimble Price belts a first inning two run homer for the Lady Whippets.



Kevin Brunt/ The Star-Herald

Blaine led a 13-hit attack with three singles, a double and two RBIs. Price homered, singled, and drove in three runs. Dickerson had a triple and double with three RBIs and Alexandra West had two hits, scored a run, and drove in one.

Gracie Williams beats the throw to score for the Lady Whippets.



Kevin Brunt/ The Star-Herald

Anna Grace Whitehead went six innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs. Gracie Williams finished up with a one-two-three seventh.

Anna Grace Whitehead starts it out in the circle for the Lady Whippets.



Kevin Brunt/ The Star-Herald

Whitehead pitched a one-hitter in the second game with nine strikeouts and no walks. “She threw a one-hitter against a really good team, and it was actually a no-hitter because the one they called safe at first was out by a step,” Terry said. “That’s a heck of a way to lose a no-hitter.”.

Kosciusko scored single runs in the second, fourth and sixth. Blaine led off the second with a single and scored on a two-out double by West. A single by Williams and a double by Maicee Coleman produced the fourth inning run. Whitehead led off the sixth with a homer.

Blaine reached base all seven times in the series with six hits and a walk.

The Lady Whippets will play Pontotoc or Caledonia in the next round. They split their first two games, Caledonia winning 5-4 and Pontotoc 8-1. The decisive game was scheduled for Monday.

Terry expects a tough battle no matter who the Lady Whippets play. If it is Caledonia, Kosciusko will open at home Friday, if Pontotoc is on the road.