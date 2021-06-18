The Central Holmes girls brought home another track title as they won the North 4A meet last week at Lee Academy.

Central Holmes finished with 78.5 points, just ahead of Winona Christian who had 58 points.

Here’s a rundown of how Central Holmes finished:

• In the girls 100-meter dash, Daynie Parish finished fourth with a time of 13.43.

• In the 200-meter dash, Joshilyn Land was second with a time of 27.90 while Ally Kyzar was sixth with a time of 31.39.

• In the 400-meter dash, Zoey Jones was fifth with a time of 1:12.40.

• In the 800-meter run, Allie McBride was s3con with a time of 2:48.09 while Lydia Killebrew was fifth with a time of 2:52.79.

• In the 1,600-meter run, Allie McBride was third with a time of 6:26.34 while Lydia Killebrew was fourth with a time of 6:27.79.

• In the 3,200-meter run, Ashlyn Tate was third with a time of 13:57.41 while Lydia Killebrew was fourth with a time of 14:29.87.

• In the 100-meter hurdles, Joshilyn Land was second with a time of 18.05 while Mackenzie Ward was fifth with a time of 18.67.

• In the 300-meter hurdles, Claire Tate was fifth with a time of 54.04 while Ally Kyzar was seventh with a time of 57.19.

• In the 4x100-meter relay, Central Holmes was third with a time of 56.39. On the relay team were Aubrey Carr, Joshilyn Land, Mackenzie Ward, Daynie Parish, Claire Tate and Ally Kyzar.

• In the 4x200-meter relay, Central Holmes won the event with a time of 1:56.86. On the relay teams was Aubrey Carr, Joshilyn Land, Mackenzie Ward, Daynie Parish, Claire Tate and Allie McBride.

• In the 4x400-meter relay, Central Holmes took him another first place with a time of 4:52.01. On the team was Allie McBride, Daynie Parish, Zoey Jones, Joshilyn Land, Claire Tate, and Ashlyn Tate.

• In the 4x800-meter relay, Central Holmes got another win as they finished first with a time of 11:41.01. On the relay team was Harley Grace Rayburn, Ashlyn Tate, Lydia Killebrew, Allie McBride, Paicey Ingram and Claire Tate.

• In the high jump, J.J. Brown came away with the win with a jump of 5 feet while Zoey Jones had a jump of 4 feet, 4 inches.

• In the pole vault, Central Holmes was first and second as Claire Tate was first with a vault of 7 feet, 6 inches while Aubrey Carr was second with a vault of 7 feet.

• In the long jump, Joshilyn Land was second with a jump of 15 feet, 7 inches while Daynie Parish was seventh with a jump of 14 feet, 1.75 inches.

• In the triple jump, Allie McBride was fourth with a jump of 31 feet, 4 inches.

• In the shot put, Olivia McBride was fourth with a throw of 26 feet, 5 inches while Hanna Hood was sixth with a throw of 25 feet, 6.25 inches.

• In the discus, Olivia McBride was second with a throw of 81 feet, 7 inches.

Central Holmes boys

The Central Holmes boys finished second in the North 4A meet with 54 points, well behind Lee who won with 95 points.

• In the 100-meter dash, Ashton Tate was third with a time of 11.63.

• In the 200-meter dash, Tate won the even with a tie of 23.20 while John Ward was fourth with a time of 24.45.

• In the 800-meter run, Ellis Harris was sixth with a time of 2:59.12.

• In the 1,600-meter rush, Cayton Edwards was third with a time of 5:51.34.

• In the 3,200-meter rush, Edwards was second with a time of 12:34.41.

• In the 4x100-meter relay, Central Holmes was second with a time of 47.12. On the relay team was John Ward, Ashton Tate, Sean Harrell, Mike Jones, Hudson Haffey and Lamarion Buchanan.

• In the 4x200-meter relay, Central Holmes was a close second with a time of 1:37.35. On the relay team was John Ward, Ashton Tate, Sean Harrell, Mike Jones, Hudson Haffey and Lamarion Buchanan.

• In the 4x400-meter relay, Central Holmes was second again with a time of 4:01.36. On the relay team was John Ward, Hudson Haffey, Mike Jones, Ashton Tate, John Hudson Word, and Sean Harell.

• In the 4x800-meter relay, Central Holmes got the win with a time of 10:25.98. On the relay team was Ellis Harris, Cayton Edwards, Dan Lindsey, Josh Robinson and Gibson Parris.

• In the pole vault, Aiden Adcock was third with a vault of 8 feet, 6 inches while John Hudson Word was fourth with a vault of 8 feet.

• In the long jump, John Ware was sixth with a jump of 18 feet, 2 inches while Ashton Tate was eighth with a jump of 14 feet, 8 inches.

• In the triple jump, John Ward won with a jump of 38 feet, 6.5 inches.

• In the shot put. Bryan Gallagher was third with a throw of 40 feet, 2 inches while Barrett Fondren was sixth with a throw of 37 feet, 1 inch.

• In the discus, Hudson Haffey was third with a throw of 112 feet, 4 inches.