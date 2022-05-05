The Central Holmes girls track team wasn’t able to repeat as state champions, but they got really close.

The Lady Trojans finished second in Class 4A, finishing one point behind Wayne Academy.

The Central Holmes boys finished tied for sixth with Greenville St. Joseph with 44 points. Canton won Class 4A with 131 points.

Central Holmes girls

• In the girls 100-meter dash, Daynie Parish finished eighth with a time of 14.24.

• In the girls 200-meter dash, Joshilyn Land finished fourth with a time of 28.48.

• In the girls 800-meter rush, Allie McBride finished fourth with a time of 2:46.41. McBride also finished fourth in the 1,600-meter dash with a time of 6:10.37 while Lydia Killebrew was eighth with a time of 6:23.46.

• In the girls 3,200-meter run, Ashlyn Tate was eighth with a time of 15:02.

• In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Joshilyn Land was third with a time of 17.72.

• In the 4x100-meter relay, Central Holmes was fourth with a time of 55.08. On the relay team was Aubrey Carr, Joshilyn Land, Mackenzie Ward, Daynie Parish, Claire Tate and Ally Kyzar.

• In the 4x200-meter relay, Central Holmes finished second with a time of 1:54.98. On the relay team was Aubrey Carr, Joshilyn Land, Mackenzie Ward, Daynie Parish, Claire Tate and Allie McBride.

• In the 4x400-meter relay, Central Holmes was second with a time of 4:33.63. On the relay team was Allie McBride, Daynie Parish, Zoey Jones, Joshilyn Land, Claire Tate and Ashyln Tate.

• In the 4x800-meter relay, Central Holmes grabbed another second-place finish with a time of 11:14.94. On the relay team was Harley Grace Rayburn, Ashlyn Tate, Lydia Killebrew, Allie McBride, Paicey Ingram and Claire Tate.

• In the high jump, J.J. Brown grabbed the win and state championship with a jump of 5 feet, 2 inches. Zoey Jones was seventh with a jump of 4 feet, 6 inches.

Central Holmes - track

• In the pole vault, Claire Tate was second with a jump of 8 feet while Aubrey Carr was third with a jump of 7 feet, 6 inches.

• In the long jump, Joshilyn Land was seventh with a jump of 14 feet, 6.5 inches.

• In the triple jump, Allie McBride was fifth with a time of 30 feet, 4.5 inches.

• In the shot put, Olivia McBride was eighth with a throw of 25 feet, 11 inches.

• In the discus, Olivia McBride was fourth with a throw of 81 feet, 6 inches.

Central Holmes boys

• In the boys 100-meter dash, Ashton Tate was sixth with a time of 11.94. He also finished fifth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.94 while John Ward was eighth with a time of 24.93.

• In the boys 1,600-meter rush, Cayton Edwards was seventh with a time fo 5:46.15.

• In the 3,200-meter run, Cayton Edwards was fifth with a time of 12:44.

• In the 4x200-meter relay, Central Holmes was fifth with a time of 1:40.61. ON the relay team was John Ward, Ashton Tate, Sean Harrell, Hudson Haffey, Mike Jones and Lamarion Buchanan.

• In the 4x400-meter relay, Central Holmes was fifth with a time of 3:53.22. On the relay team was John Ward, Hudson Haffey, Mike Jones, Ashton Tate, John Hudson Word and Sean Harrell.

• In the 4x800-meter relay, Central Holmes was fifth with a time of 8:54.88. On the relay team was Ellis Harris, Cayton Edwards, Dan Lindsey, Josh Robinson and Gibson Parrish.

• In the pole vault, Aiden Adcock was fifth with a vault of 9 feet, 6 inches while John Hudson Word was seventh with a jump of 9 feet.

• In the triple jump, John Ward was fifth with a jump of 37 feet, 9.5 inches.

• In the shot put, Bryan Gallagher was fourth with a jump of 42 feet, 7 inches.

• In the discuss, Hudson Haffey was sixth with a throw of 113 feet, 2 inches.