It's on to the next round of the 1A softball playoffs for Ethel following 12-0 and 16-0 victories over Lumberton. The Lady Tigers will play Taylorsville beginning Friday at Ethel.

Two strong pitching performances highlighted the wins over Lumberton. Brooke Mitchell and Elena White both allowed one hit and no walks in four innings, Mitchell with six strikeouts and White with seven. “When you can limit an opponent to two base runners in two games, you have a really good chance of winning,” said coach Tyler McKinley.

“We hit the ball well in both games. Top to bottom, we hit.”

Mitchell had two singles and two doubles in the two games, Meredith Moudy a triple and two singles and Karli Fortenberry had two singles in each game. In the 16-0 win, Audrey Blaine singled and doubled and White had three singles.

Taylorsville will not be as easy. The Lady Tartars won Region 7-1A and began the playoffs with 15-0 and 13-0 victories over Resurrection.

“I'm expecting it to be a close series, a very exciting series,” McKinley said.

He feels the Lady Tigers might have a pitching edge. “Offensively, they're a lot like us. The only thing that is a mild concern to me is that they are more mature. They're loaded with seniors and we're young.”

First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at Taylorsville, with the Lady Tigers hosting the third game Monday, if needed.