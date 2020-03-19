Church calendar 031920

New Banyon MB Church

Rejoicing on the journey – Celebrating 11 years as God’s servant – an appreciation service will be held for Pastor Michael Williams and First Lady Angenett Williams on Sunday, Mar. 22 at 2 p.m. Guest speakers will be Pastor Cornelius & Prophetess Debra Landfair from Word of Righteousness Christian Center. Everyone is welcome and invited.

- - CANCELLED - -

First United Methodist

The 2020 production of His Last Days: The Passion Play has been cancelled.

Mars Hill Cemetery - Winston County

Volunteers are needed to pick up flowers, weed-eat and cut the cemetery for the Spring Cleaning. We will meet at the cemetery at 7:30 a.m on Saturday, Mar. 28. Everyone is invited to help!

New Center Ridge Male Chorus 20th Year Anniversary

Everyone is invited to New Center Ridge M.B. Church to help celebrate our Male Chorus 20th Year Anniversary on Mar. 21 at 5 p.m. All seats are free and all groups, choirs, male chorus and soloists are invited.

- - CANCELLED - -

Attala Baptist Association

“The Road to Calvary,” event on Sunday, Mar. 22, at Central Hills Baptist Retreat has been CANCELED due to Coronavirus concerns.

Plantation MB Church

Plantation MB Church is having its Pastor & wife’s anniversary celebration, Mar. 22 during the 11 a.m. regular service. Also, the Spring Revival is coming up on Apr. 5-7, starting Sunday night at 6:00 p.m. and Monday through Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. The speaker will be Dr. Andrew Fair. All are welcome.

- - CANCELLED - -

West Baptist Church

Revival at the West Baptist Church on Friday and Saturday, Mar. 27 and 28, and Sunday morning has been cancelled.

- - Postponed - -

Vaiden Baptist Church

Sportsman’s Banquet scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 21 is being postponed to a later, undecided date.

First Baptist MB Church

You are cordially invited to share with us in our Pastoral Installation Service on March 22 at 2pm. Guest speaker will be Rev. Ozell Landfair Sr., Pastor of Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church in Starkville. Please come and fellowship with us as we celebrate this momentous occasion.

Mt. Pilgrim MB Church of McCool

Spring Revival will be held March 16-20 at 7pm nightly. Everyone is invited.

New Center Ridge MB Church

Seeking a pastor. Contact Deacon Sammy Ball at 662-582-4368 for more information.

New Center Ridge MB Church

Please join us for our mid-week service on Wednesday nights at 7:00pm.

St. Peter M.B.

St. Peter M.B. Church is prayerfully seeking a full-time pastor and full-time musicians. Resumes for both are being accepted. Mailing address is P.O. Box 2254, Grenada, MS, 38902. For more information, call 662-417-4043 or 662-294-9095.

Providence Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Providence Cemetery off Hwy. 14 near Ethel, please send donations to Marie Tanner, 3062 Attala Road 5224, Ethel, MS, 39067.

Sallis Cemetery

Those interested in the upkeep of Sallis Cemetery on Hwy 429 near Sallis, please send donations to Jack Ables, P.O. Box 8, Sallis, MS 39160.