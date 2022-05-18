﻿Awards were handed out Monday for Kosciusko's 2021-22 school year for all sports except softball. Because the softball team is playing for the state championship this week, coach Tony Terry will not announce awards until after the series with Sumrall at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“I think we had a great year,” said athletic director Macy Wilbanks. “We have seen a lot of improvement across all of our sports. We won multiple division championships, a north half championship, an individual state championship and hopefully, one more team championship.

“I'm very proud of our athletic program's accomplishments this year and can't wait to see what the future holds.”

Award Winners

Football

Whippet Award Reggie Carter

Offensive MVP Ethan Wood

Defensive MVP Jerremy Whitcomb

Hog Award Jerrell Erving

Scout Team Award Cole Dias

Baseball

Pitcher of the Year Parker Ryals

Defensive MVP Landon Wallace

Offensive MVP Connor Wallace

Most Valuable Player Ethan Wood

Golden Spike Award Kaylan Powell

Whippet Award Braylon Albritton

Most Improved Hayden Rogers

Boys Basketball

Most Outstanding Player Jerrell Erving

Co-Offensive Player of the Year Keonte Williams

Co-Offensive Player of the Year Davion Roby

Best 3-Point Shooter Jerremy Whitcomb

Defensive Player of the Year Vinterrious Hunt

Whippet Award Antrevious Carpenter

Whippet Award Ryan Tillman

Sixth Man Award Andrew Mancell

Comeback Player of the Year Khameron Harvey

Girls Basketball

Offensive Player of the Year D'Naylah Williams

Defensive Player of the Year Bracie Jamison

Whippet Award Ariel Fleming

Sixth Woman of the Year A'aliyah Amey

Sixth Woman of the Year Jakayla Seawood

Leadership Award Mariah Woods

Leadership Award Hannah Olive

Most Improved Player Haley Olive

Archery

Best Male Archer D.J. Glaskox

Best Female Archer Brooklyn Rhodes

Most Improved Archer Edward Fletcher

Tennis

Most Valuable Court Mixed Doubles – Mary Patton Henderson and Thomas Sims

Most Improved Tanner Pettit

Female Rookie of the Year Jamiva Bryant

Male Rookie of the Year Robert Pickle

Grip Award Daniel Van

Whippet Award Jorge Orduna

Cross Country

Newcomer Award Daniel Van

Most Dedicated Cooper Sparks

Most Imprved Grayson Blaylock

Elephant Eater Avery Nicholson

MVP Jorge Orduna

MVP Emma Rhodes

Volleyball

Most Valuable Player Lizzie Kate Jones

Defensive Player of the Year Makynlee Dickerson

Offensive Player of the Year Kaitlyn Broyles

Most Improved Player Maggie Steed

Girls Soccer

Most Improved Presley Fulgham

Best Defensive Player Anna Carol Gowan

Best Offenive Player Raven Pernell

Most Valuable Player Mary Patton Henderson

Sophomore Sensation Savannah Fulgham

Whippet Award Alexandra West

Boys Soccer

Rookie of the Year Braylon Truss

Most Improved Karson Rutherford

Whippet Award Jorge Orduna

Most Valuable Player Robert Pickle

Best Offensive Player Jon Gant

Best Defensive Player Jeremy Gibson

Golf

MVP Jeremy Gibson

Most Improved Jon Gant

Powerlifting

Best Female Lifter La'Joclyn Seawood

Best Male Lifter Jacen Mallett

Girls Track

Best Sprinter Raven Pernell

Newcomer of the Year Jakayla Seawood

Most Versatile Runner Haley Olive

Most Versatile Runner Reid Hutchinson

Most Versatile Runner Victoria Anderson

Most Versatile Runner Anasha Teague

Whippet Award Mariah Woods

Golden Spike Award Presley Fulgham

Most Improved Hannah Olive

Most Improved A'aliyah Amey

Boys Track

Best Field Event Jerrell Erving

Best Distance Runner Jorge Orduna

Most Improved Demond Reed

Most Improved Braylon Truss

Golden Shoe Award Vinterrious Hunt

Best Relay Tea (4x100) Caden Greer

Vinterrious Hunt

Jaquavous Pace

Davion Roby

Cheerleading

Most Improved Cheerleder Austin Jones

Most School Spirit Haley Olive

All-around Best Cheerleader Anna Grace Kuhn

Whippet Award Hannah Olive

Spotter Award Savannah Fulgham

The Heart of Whippet Award Mary Patton Henderson

Junior High School Football

8th Grade Best Offensive Player Martavion Miller

8th Grade Best Defensive Player Jordan Martinez

8th Grade Most Valuable Player Keith Law

8th Grade Most Improved Player LaMarcus Riley

8th Grade Golden Whippet Award Keegan Albritton

7th Grade Best Offensive Player Caiden Wad

7th Grade Best Defensive Player Travion Nash

7th Grade Most Valuable Playere Jontavious Roundtree

7th Grade Most Improved Player Jackson Schuler

7th Grade Golden Whippet Award Kip Frey

Junior High Baseball

Offensive MVP Aiden Howard

Defensive MVP Braydon Rigby

Pitching MVP Bradley Goss

Whippet Award Jackson Shuler

Overall MVP Braxton Smith

Junior High Boys Basketball

7th Grade MVP Jontavious Roundtree

7th Grade Best Rebounder Caiden Wade

7th Grade Sixth Man Award Hayes Tyler

7th Grade Whippet Award Jaiden Greenleaf'

7th Grade Best Defensive Player La'Darrion McBride

8th Grade MVP Cory Guyton

8th Grade Sixth Man Award William Rankin

8th Grade Whippet Award Amarion Riley

8th Grade Best Rebounder J.T. Herron

8th Grade Best Defensive Player Jaybre Pierce

Junior High Girls Basketball

7th Grade

Best Offense Aziah Gillum

Best Defense Kakeysha Miller

8th Grade

Best Offense Morgan Brown

Best Defense Senai Jones

Most Improved Mallory Moore

Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

Most Valuable Player Mia Manjarrez

Most Improved Dianna Hernandez

Best Offensive Player Molly Steed

Best Defensive Player Brooklyn Rhodes

Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Most Valuable Player Jordan Martinez

Most Improved Player Braden Ray

Best Offensive Player Eric Lopez

Best Defensive Player Daniel Van

Junior High Girls Track

Most Valuable Player Dianna Hernandez

Best Runner Addyson Rawson

Best Field Event Senai Jones

Best Field Event Ozaria Landfair

Most Improved Harley Crittenden

Junior High Boys Track

Best Distance Runner Avery Nicholson

Best Jumper Cory Guyton Jr.

Most Versatile Runner C.J. Sandifer

Most Improved Jaiden Greenleaf

Best Thrower Hill Armon

Junior High Cheer

Most Improved Mia Manjarrez

Most Spirited Kate Norwood

Loud and Proud Marlie Kate Kelley

Best All-Around Mallory Moore

Little Whippet Award Gracie Kate Burrell

2021-22 All Division and All Region

Baseball 4-4A All District First Team

Will Carter

Kaylan Powell

Connor Wallace

Landon Wallace

Baseball 4-4A All District Second Team

Hayden Rogers

Anthony Medine

Jacob Nunn

Ty Ramage

MAC All Star Baseball Game

Ethan Wood

Parker Ryals

4-4A Player of the Year Ethan Wood

4-4A Pitcher of the Year Parker Ryals

Boys Basketball 4-4A All District

Keonte Williams

Jerrell Erving

Girls Basketball 4-4A All District

Jamiya Gray

D’Naylah Williams

Bracie Jamison

Football

4-4A First Team

Lee Wade

Thomas Olive

Reggie Carter

Curt Welch

4-4A Second Team

Corey Fuller

Vincent Miller

Eli Kemp

Ceavon Toliver

Javen Mllett

4-4A Most Valuable Quarterback Ethan Wood

4-4A Most Valuable Kicker Will Carter

4-4A Super 22 Wide Receiver Davion Roby

4-4A Super 22 Defensive End Jerrell Ervin

4-4A Super 22 Safety Jerremy Whitcomb

First Team All-State Long Snapper Ethan Wood

First Team All-State Kicker Will Carter

Volleyball 4-4A All District

Mary Kimble Price

Kaitlyn Broyles

Makynlee Dickerson

Bracie Jamison

Cross Country All District

Jorge Orduna – Overall District Winner

Emma Rhodes

Girls Soccer

4-4A Outstanding Goalkeeper Alexandra West

4-4A First Team Mary Patton Henderson

4-4A First Team Raven Pernell

4-4A Second Team Anna Carol Gowan

4-4A Second Team Lanna Nunley

Boys Soccer

4-4A First Team Robert Pickle

4-4A First Team Thomas Sims

4-4A Second Team Jorge Orduna

4-4A Second Team Will Carter

Track

4A State Girls Pole Vault Champion Presley Fulgham

4A State Boys Discus Runnerup Jerrell Erving

4A State Long Jump 3rd Place Raven Pernell