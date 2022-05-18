Awards were handed out Monday for Kosciusko's 2021-22 school year for all sports except softball. Because the softball team is playing for the state championship this week, coach Tony Terry will not announce awards until after the series with Sumrall at the University of Southern Mississippi.
“I think we had a great year,” said athletic director Macy Wilbanks. “We have seen a lot of improvement across all of our sports. We won multiple division championships, a north half championship, an individual state championship and hopefully, one more team championship.
“I'm very proud of our athletic program's accomplishments this year and can't wait to see what the future holds.”
Award Winners
Football
Whippet Award Reggie Carter
Offensive MVP Ethan Wood
Defensive MVP Jerremy Whitcomb
Hog Award Jerrell Erving
Scout Team Award Cole Dias
Baseball
Pitcher of the Year Parker Ryals
Defensive MVP Landon Wallace
Offensive MVP Connor Wallace
Most Valuable Player Ethan Wood
Golden Spike Award Kaylan Powell
Whippet Award Braylon Albritton
Most Improved Hayden Rogers
Boys Basketball
Most Outstanding Player Jerrell Erving
Co-Offensive Player of the Year Keonte Williams
Co-Offensive Player of the Year Davion Roby
Best 3-Point Shooter Jerremy Whitcomb
Defensive Player of the Year Vinterrious Hunt
Whippet Award Antrevious Carpenter
Whippet Award Ryan Tillman
Sixth Man Award Andrew Mancell
Comeback Player of the Year Khameron Harvey
Girls Basketball
Offensive Player of the Year D'Naylah Williams
Defensive Player of the Year Bracie Jamison
Whippet Award Ariel Fleming
Sixth Woman of the Year A'aliyah Amey
Sixth Woman of the Year Jakayla Seawood
Leadership Award Mariah Woods
Leadership Award Hannah Olive
Most Improved Player Haley Olive
Archery
Best Male Archer D.J. Glaskox
Best Female Archer Brooklyn Rhodes
Most Improved Archer Edward Fletcher
Tennis
Most Valuable Court Mixed Doubles – Mary Patton Henderson and Thomas Sims
Most Improved Tanner Pettit
Female Rookie of the Year Jamiva Bryant
Male Rookie of the Year Robert Pickle
Grip Award Daniel Van
Whippet Award Jorge Orduna
Cross Country
Newcomer Award Daniel Van
Most Dedicated Cooper Sparks
Most Imprved Grayson Blaylock
Elephant Eater Avery Nicholson
MVP Jorge Orduna
MVP Emma Rhodes
Volleyball
Most Valuable Player Lizzie Kate Jones
Defensive Player of the Year Makynlee Dickerson
Offensive Player of the Year Kaitlyn Broyles
Most Improved Player Maggie Steed
Girls Soccer
Most Improved Presley Fulgham
Best Defensive Player Anna Carol Gowan
Best Offenive Player Raven Pernell
Most Valuable Player Mary Patton Henderson
Sophomore Sensation Savannah Fulgham
Whippet Award Alexandra West
Boys Soccer
Rookie of the Year Braylon Truss
Most Improved Karson Rutherford
Whippet Award Jorge Orduna
Most Valuable Player Robert Pickle
Best Offensive Player Jon Gant
Best Defensive Player Jeremy Gibson
Golf
MVP Jeremy Gibson
Most Improved Jon Gant
Powerlifting
Best Female Lifter La'Joclyn Seawood
Best Male Lifter Jacen Mallett
Girls Track
Best Sprinter Raven Pernell
Newcomer of the Year Jakayla Seawood
Most Versatile Runner Haley Olive
Most Versatile Runner Reid Hutchinson
Most Versatile Runner Victoria Anderson
Most Versatile Runner Anasha Teague
Whippet Award Mariah Woods
Golden Spike Award Presley Fulgham
Most Improved Hannah Olive
Most Improved A'aliyah Amey
Boys Track
Best Field Event Jerrell Erving
Best Distance Runner Jorge Orduna
Most Improved Demond Reed
Most Improved Braylon Truss
Golden Shoe Award Vinterrious Hunt
Best Relay Tea (4x100) Caden Greer
Vinterrious Hunt
Jaquavous Pace
Davion Roby
Cheerleading
Most Improved Cheerleder Austin Jones
Most School Spirit Haley Olive
All-around Best Cheerleader Anna Grace Kuhn
Whippet Award Hannah Olive
Spotter Award Savannah Fulgham
The Heart of Whippet Award Mary Patton Henderson
Junior High School Football
8th Grade Best Offensive Player Martavion Miller
8th Grade Best Defensive Player Jordan Martinez
8th Grade Most Valuable Player Keith Law
8th Grade Most Improved Player LaMarcus Riley
8th Grade Golden Whippet Award Keegan Albritton
7th Grade Best Offensive Player Caiden Wad
7th Grade Best Defensive Player Travion Nash
7th Grade Most Valuable Playere Jontavious Roundtree
7th Grade Most Improved Player Jackson Schuler
7th Grade Golden Whippet Award Kip Frey
Junior High Baseball
Offensive MVP Aiden Howard
Defensive MVP Braydon Rigby
Pitching MVP Bradley Goss
Whippet Award Jackson Shuler
Overall MVP Braxton Smith
Junior High Boys Basketball
7th Grade MVP Jontavious Roundtree
7th Grade Best Rebounder Caiden Wade
7th Grade Sixth Man Award Hayes Tyler
7th Grade Whippet Award Jaiden Greenleaf'
7th Grade Best Defensive Player La'Darrion McBride
8th Grade MVP Cory Guyton
8th Grade Sixth Man Award William Rankin
8th Grade Whippet Award Amarion Riley
8th Grade Best Rebounder J.T. Herron
8th Grade Best Defensive Player Jaybre Pierce
Junior High Girls Basketball
7th Grade
Best Offense Aziah Gillum
Best Defense Kakeysha Miller
8th Grade
Best Offense Morgan Brown
Best Defense Senai Jones
Most Improved Mallory Moore
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
Most Valuable Player Mia Manjarrez
Most Improved Dianna Hernandez
Best Offensive Player Molly Steed
Best Defensive Player Brooklyn Rhodes
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Most Valuable Player Jordan Martinez
Most Improved Player Braden Ray
Best Offensive Player Eric Lopez
Best Defensive Player Daniel Van
Junior High Girls Track
Most Valuable Player Dianna Hernandez
Best Runner Addyson Rawson
Best Field Event Senai Jones
Best Field Event Ozaria Landfair
Most Improved Harley Crittenden
Junior High Boys Track
Best Distance Runner Avery Nicholson
Best Jumper Cory Guyton Jr.
Most Versatile Runner C.J. Sandifer
Most Improved Jaiden Greenleaf
Best Thrower Hill Armon
Junior High Cheer
Most Improved Mia Manjarrez
Most Spirited Kate Norwood
Loud and Proud Marlie Kate Kelley
Best All-Around Mallory Moore
Little Whippet Award Gracie Kate Burrell
2021-22 All Division and All Region
Baseball 4-4A All District First Team
Will Carter
Kaylan Powell
Connor Wallace
Landon Wallace
Baseball 4-4A All District Second Team
Hayden Rogers
Anthony Medine
Jacob Nunn
Ty Ramage
MAC All Star Baseball Game
Ethan Wood
Parker Ryals
4-4A Player of the Year Ethan Wood
4-4A Pitcher of the Year Parker Ryals
Boys Basketball 4-4A All District
Keonte Williams
Jerrell Erving
Girls Basketball 4-4A All District
Jamiya Gray
D’Naylah Williams
Bracie Jamison
Football
4-4A First Team
Lee Wade
Thomas Olive
Reggie Carter
Curt Welch
4-4A Second Team
Corey Fuller
Vincent Miller
Eli Kemp
Ceavon Toliver
Javen Mllett
4-4A Most Valuable Quarterback Ethan Wood
4-4A Most Valuable Kicker Will Carter
4-4A Super 22 Wide Receiver Davion Roby
4-4A Super 22 Defensive End Jerrell Ervin
4-4A Super 22 Safety Jerremy Whitcomb
First Team All-State Long Snapper Ethan Wood
First Team All-State Kicker Will Carter
Volleyball 4-4A All District
Mary Kimble Price
Kaitlyn Broyles
Makynlee Dickerson
Bracie Jamison
Cross Country All District
Jorge Orduna – Overall District Winner
Emma Rhodes
Girls Soccer
4-4A Outstanding Goalkeeper Alexandra West
4-4A First Team Mary Patton Henderson
4-4A First Team Raven Pernell
4-4A Second Team Anna Carol Gowan
4-4A Second Team Lanna Nunley
Boys Soccer
4-4A First Team Robert Pickle
4-4A First Team Thomas Sims
4-4A Second Team Jorge Orduna
4-4A Second Team Will Carter
Track
4A State Girls Pole Vault Champion Presley Fulgham
4A State Boys Discus Runnerup Jerrell Erving
4A State Long Jump 3rd Place Raven Pernell