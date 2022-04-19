﻿Join us for the KFEE Gala on Thursday, May 5, 6 - 8 p.m. at the Guitar Studio featuring Joe Turner, Musician/Magician. Tickets are $50 per person and may be purchased online at kfeems.org or checks payable to KFEE mailed to PO Box 1184, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

RSVP Deadline is Monday, April 25 to kfeedirector@gmail.com or by payment as noted. Cocktail attire.

Turner was born in Jackson and graduated from Mississippi State University in 1992. He has served as a musician, magician, mentalist, and keynote speaker at many locations across the country. He has also been a columnist for Genii, The Conjuror’s Magazine and served as the international president for the International Brotherhood of Magicians from 2015-2016, the largest association in the magic industry with approximately 10,000 members in 88 countries. He was voted Greater Atlanta Magician of the Year for 2000, 2010, and 2013, and FEA Atlanta Magician of the Year for 2009.