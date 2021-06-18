Meagan Weaver, the daughter of Brian and Trace Weaver and a 2021 graduate of Ethel High School, graduated from Project SEARCH on Friday, May 13, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala.

Project SEARCH is a national organization that prepares young people with significant disabilities for success in competitive integrated employment. The program is made possible through partnerships between the Attala County and Kosciusko school districts, Baptist Memorial Hospital, and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services.

Weaver completed her unpaid internship in the hospital’s rehabilitation department and at the veterans’ nursing home in the activities department. She also completed a year at Reliant Physical Therapy as a receptionist and therapy technician.

Weaver not only graduated from project SEARCH, but also began her new job at Reliant Physical Therapy on Monday, May 16. Adam Bell, owner of Reliant Physical Therapy, offered Weaver the job upon completing graduation.

According to Project SEARCH coordinator and instructor Pam Patton, Weaver lost two members of her family this year but never once missed her internship rotations. With everything going on Weaver’s personal life, she gave her all to graduating.

In Patton’s introduction speech given at the graduation ceremony, she said Weaver, who has undergone rehabilitation during her life, would be great in working with the rehabilitation program because of how empathetic she is.

Others who congratulated Weaver and spoke to her work ethic were Carol Morgan, case manager at Attala County School District, Faye Culpepper the Project SEARCH State Coordinator for MDRS, and Lindsay Dickerson, incoming Special Service Director for the Kosciusko School District.

Each speaker mentioned Weaver’s determined attitude, brilliance, and dedication to the program.

At the end of the presentation, there was a year-end video of all of Weaver’s accomplishments in Project SEARCH, and a quote that summed up Weaver’s tenure in the program.

“Meagan is the most determined young lady we have ever met,” the presentation read at the ceremony. “Being told “No” or “You won’t be able” fuels her drive to prove she can. From birth until today, she has overcome so many physical obstacles and mountains. She is an inspiration. All she needs is an opportunity and an open path in front of her, and she takes off.”