Attala County and Ethel volunteer fire department recently conducted fire safety lessons with Greenlee Elementary pre-K and kindergarten students. Participating from Attala County Fire were Chief Danny Townsend, Captain Morgan Smith and Captain John Bishop. From the Ethel volunteer department, Trey Johnson and Blake Burns presented the program.

The program was co-sponsored by State Farm agents Angel Albin MacDonald and Michelle Nicholson.

Photos submitted.