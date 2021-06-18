Kosciusko girls won the Division 4-4A track meet at Winona High School and the boys were a close second to Northeast Lauderdale. The girls team won seven events and the boys six.

The Lady Whippets finished with 133 points, Northeast Lauderdale was second with 121, followed by Louisville 85, Leake Central 73, West Lauderdale 67 and Choctaw Central 50. In the boys meet it was Northeast Lauderdale 134, Kosciusko 132, Choctaw Central 128, Leake Central 104, Louisville 26, West Lauderdale 5.

Vinterrious Hunt was Kosciusko's top performer. He won the boys 100 with a time of 11.43 and the 200 (23.54) and anchored the 400-relay team that finished first and the 800 team that was second.

Other boys’ winners were Keonte Williams in the triple jump (39-2.5), Jaylen Washington in the pole vault (8-6) and Jerrell Erving in the discus (114-4). Hunt was joined on the 400-relay team by Davion Roby, Caden Greer and Jaquavous Pace and on the 800 team by Greer, Pace and Vincent Miller.

Girls’ winners were Victoria Anderson in the 100 hurdles (19.29), D'Naylah Williams the 300 hurdles (54.29), Raven Pernell the long jump (16-0.5), Aliyah Amey in the triple jump (31-1.5), Presley Fulgham the pole vault (7-0), Brianna Smith the discus (85-6) and the 800-relay team of Haley Olive, Anasha Teauge, Reid Hutchinson and Pernell.

The top four in each even qualified for the Region 2-4A meet Friday at Winona,

Boys’ qualifiers include Roby second in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump, Jorge Orduna second in the 1600, Demond Reed third in the 400, Cody Moses third in the 110 hurdles, Derrick Manning third in the high jump, Jerremy Whitcomb third in the triple jump and Pace fourth in the 100. Kosciusko was second in the 800 and 1600 relays and fourth in the 3200.

For the girls Olive was second in the 200 and 300 hurdles, Makiye Dotson second in the high jump, Anderson third in the high jump, Mariah Woods third in the shot put and Teauge fourth in the 400. The 400-relay team was second, the 3200 third and the 1600 fourth.