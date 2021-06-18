﻿Scottie Scheffler shot a 10-under 278 to win the 2022 Masters and collected a $2.7 million check for his work last week. The former University of Texas golfer brought his total earnings to $8,872,200 over his last six tournaments. It was his fourth win in the last 56 days as he also won at Phoenix, Bay Hill and the WGC-Dell tournament in Austin two weeks ago. The Dallas resident has played in the Sanderson Farms Championships three times, and his best finish was in 2019 when he tied for 19th. The 25-year-old is the third youngest winner at Augusta, joining Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth in the record books.

There was no fairytale ending for the 46-year-old Tiger Woods at the Masters this year. He played on the pro tour for the first time in 14 months, and for him to complete the four rounds was remarkable. Woods shot a 301 for the four rounds to finish 13-over.

Big news in Mississippi this week was the Mississippi High School Activities Association voting to go to seven classifications for sports beginning in the 2023 school year. MHSAA will add a 7A class that will consist of the top 24 high schools by enrollment. Classes 6A and 5A will also have 24 schools. Classes 4A, 3A and 2A will have 40 schools, while Class 1A will house the rest. The new classes will lower the gap from the largest school in 7A to the smallest to about 355 students. The 6A gap will be only 225 students while the other classes will show great improvement from top to bottom in enrollment. Under this new system there will be only six teams in each region in all the sports, which means a greater percentage of teams making the playoffs and schools having more flexibility in scheduling. MHSAA Executive Director Rickey Neaves said that he was “happy to have the vote behind us and now it gives us time to plan our venues for our state championships.” Neaves also believes this will increase competition, no matter how the numbers break down.

SEC spring football games kicked off last month at Missouri, and last weekend Kentucky, Auburn and Texas A&M wrapped up their spring workouts. This Saturday, Mississippi State along with Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt will host spring games. The Florida Gators will hold their spring game this Thursday. Ole Miss and LSU will play their spring games the following week.

The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles are soaring. Last week the Golden Eagles flew into the Top 20 of the College Baseball poll and then outscored No. 7 Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, 10-7, before heading to Charlotte to win their fourth straight C-USA series as they swept the 49ers three straight in large part due to Will McGillis’s solo home run in the top of the 13th inning on Sunday. The Scott Berry Eagles (23-20, 10-2) will fly to Miami on Thursday week for a conference series with Florida International.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss are looking to improve in the Western Division baseball race as the two SEC powers are tied for last place. Ole Miss was swept by Alabama for the first time in Oxford in 25 years. The Rebels are 0-6 in SEC home games this spring. The Rebels (19-12, 4-8) will travel to South Carolina on Thursday. LSU manhandled the Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-15, 4-8) over the weekend. The Bulldogs will host Auburn beginning on Thursday.

Delta State swept Mississippi College in a three-game set this weekend. The Statesmen are now 23-10 and 15-5 as DSU coach Rodney Batts notched his 200th career win in the opening game of the series. DSU will host West Florida while Mississippi College (12-25, 6-15) will host Montevallo on Friday and Saturday.

