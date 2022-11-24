﻿Nov. 27, 1997

Three Kosciusko students have recently been initiated into honor societies at the University of Mississippi. Molly McCool Fenwick was named to Golden Key. A graduate of Kosciusko High School, she is a junior at Ole Miss. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Fenwick. Carrie Elizabeth Bryant, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Edward Bryant, was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. Amanda Stuart Weaver, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Don Weaver, was also initiated into Phi Kappa Phi.

The Big Red Marching Band percussion section earned the title of overall state winner in all classes during competition held earlier this month in Hattiesburg. The award was one of several honors earned by the Kosciusko high school band during the Mississippi Marching Band Championship.

Nov. 23, 1972

Flossie Tate, who is retiring as Attala County’s extension home economist, will be honored with a tea from 2 until 4 pm. Thursday, Nov. 30 in the conference room of the county office building. Serving as hostess for the event is the Attala Homemakers Council.

Members of the Ethel High school FFA competition at their competition in Kansas City, Missouri won a bronze emblem for their efforts. Team members are Jimmy Green, Davy Kimbrough, Ralph Simmons, Donald Spears, Lawrence Lindsay, and Tobie Kyle.