﻿Nov. 20, 1997

Dustin Gentry of Kosciusko recently attended the SMAC karate tournament in Greenwood and came away with a second-place trophy in sparring and a second place finish in forms. Gentry is instructed by Mark Cravens of Ackerman.

Five-year-old Brooke-Nicole Moore won the title of “La Petite Miss Attala County” at the recent pageant held at the Mary Ricks Thornton Cultural Center. She also won awards for “most beautiful”, “prettiest hair”, and “fashion”. She is the daughter of Roy and Laurie Moore.

Nov. 16, 1972

Dedication of the new Church of God at Williamsville will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. Officiating the dedication service will be the Reverend Miller Watkins, the Reverend J. E. Kennedy, and the Reverend C. H. Matthew.

Byrle A. Kynerd from the state Department of Archives and History was in Kosciusko last week to help area residents establish an Attala County Historical Society. Those attending the meeting decided to go ahead with plans to organize the historical society and to petition the Mississippi Secretary of State for a charter.