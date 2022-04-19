﻿What is something that you can pass on to others but never lose?

It is a smile. This is something that becomes infectious because in almost every situation when you smile at someone he or she will smile back.

A smile is customarily an expression of pleasure or amusement, but can also be an involuntary expression of anxiety, in which case it can be known as a grimace. Even in anxious moments or desperate situations smiling becomes an innate reaction.

Smiling, according to Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia, not only changes a facial expression, but can also make the brain produce endorphins which reduce physical and emotional pain and give a greater sense of well-being.

Each and every day that we are out and about in this world we are going to cross paths with someone. Even though we do not know what problems may be lurking about with these people we can offer them a smile and, quite possibly, offer them a little hope because we gave them something they did not have a t that time.

It has often been said that “laughter is the best medicine.” Many medical theories attribute improved health and well-being to laughter. Some studies demonstrate that certain hormones in our body decrease with laughter, which provides support that humor can relieve stress.

What a better world this would be if all of us would carry a smile around with us. Then when possible, let’s give this smile away and help someone else.

Many people in our community are hurting for reasons we are not aware. Some of these reasons will surface and help can be given in the appropriate ways when tension is relieved, and reassurance can be given.

There are many of us that are anxious about situations and problems that we may be able to or may not be able to control. Whatever the problems we need to turn them over to the Lord and allow Him to work through us.

Put a smile on your face everyday and give the day to the Lord, and then look to Him for guidance. You will feel much better about yourself and will make an impact on those around you.

Psalm 15:13A “A happy heart makes the face cheerful,...”

Psalm 17:22A “A cheerful heart is good medicine,...”