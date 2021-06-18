﻿If you have never read Tuesdays with Morrie: an old man, a young man and life’s greatest lesson, by Mitch Alborn, I want to encourage you to do so. It is a great little book that focuses on how to live as we prepare to die. Someone once said, “There are two things certain in life: taxes and death.” There is lots of truth in that statement. Have you ever given any thought to preparing to die? Think about life in terms of a “timeline.” The timeline begins with birth. Somewhere on that timeline is death and it is very much a part of life. Read carefully what Alborn quotes Morrie saying: “It’s not just other people we need to forgive…We also need to forgive ourselves…For all the things we didn’t do. All things we should have done…Make peace. You need to make peace with yourself and everyone around you.” The Bible teaches much about forgiveness and living in peace. Most of us have experienced the need to forgive others and to be at peace with them. Life is so much better when we practice that. But what about forgiving ourselves? Do we practice that, or do we carry guilt baggage reference mistakes made in the past? Note again what Morrie said, “We also need to forgive ourselves…Make peace. You need to make peace with yourself…” Do we really believe what the Bible says? Note this verse from the pen of the Apostle John: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness” (I John 1:9). When God forgives He forgets: “Their sins and lawless deeds I will remember no more” (Hebs. 10:17; Psa. 103:3; Jer. 31:34).

Our world needs peacemakers. Read the beatitudes found in Matthew 5. Note verse 9. It is the peacemaker beatitude. Being a peacemaker starts with making peace with yourself. If you have confessed your sins, God forgives. He is the God of a new start. Forgive yourself, forgive others, obey the gospel, walk in the light. All of that is vital in living your life as you prepare to die. Am I, are you making that preparation? Have you made peace with God? With yourself? With others?

Your comments are welcome: PO Box 1399, Kosciusko, MS 39090.

Les Ferguson, Sr