Hannah Dodd to wed Cory Chamblee

Mark and Glenda Middleton of Winona announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter, Hanna Dodd, to Cory Chamblee, son of Greg and Leeann Chamblee of Cleveland.

Hanna is the daughter of the late Scott Dodd of Sallis, and granddaughter of Paul and Frankie Cain, Pat Dodd and the late David Dodd of Sallis.

Cory is the grandson of Joel Durant and Betty Durant of Philadelphia, and the late Faye Chamblee Holt and the late Bobby Chamblee Holt and the late Bobby Chamblee of West.

They will be married at Sallis Baptist Church on June 29, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. with a reception to follow at the home of Steven and Kim Rutledge.

All family and friends are invited to attend.