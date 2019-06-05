Donna Aileen Palmertree

Mon, 05/06/2019 - 2:22pm

Donna Aileen Palmertree, 63, passed away at her residence on May 2, 2019.

Funeral services were Monday May 6, 2019 at Hebron Baptist Church.

Aileen was a member of Hebron Baptist Church and a retired school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Annie Kennedy Palmertree; brothers, Dallas  and Maxie; sisters, Patsy, Vickie and Lorene.

She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Armstrong; brothers, Larry Palmertree, Ray Palmertree and Lamar Palmertree.

For online condolences, visit culpepperfuneralhome.com.

