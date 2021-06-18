﻿Easter lunch with the family has always been a big get together. Our family is so big each family is always responsible to bring a dish or two. Last week I shared some of my favorite side dishes for an Easter gathering. I thought I'd share some of my favorite desserts this week.

I hope everyone has a wonderful Easter.

Chess Squares

1 box yellow cake mix

3 eggs

8 oz cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted

4 cups (1 lb) powdered sugar

1. Preheat oven to 300 and spray a 9×13 dish with cooking spray.

2. Mix cake mix, melted butter and one egg to a soft dough. Press into the bottom of the pan.

3. Mix powdered sugar, softened cream cheese and remaining two eggs until smooth, about 1-2 mins. Pour on top of crust.

4. Bake at 300 for 40-50 minutes until top is golden brown.

Lemon Cream Pie

For the Creamy Pie

1 5 oz can Evaporated milk

1 3.4oz box of instant lemon pudding mix

2 8oz packages of cream cheese

¾ cup frozen lemonade concentrate

For the Pie Crust

2⅔ cup graham cracker crumbs

⅓ cup sugar

⅔ cup butter, melted

Or you can use 1 graham cracker crust, 9 inch

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°

For the Pie Crust

In a medium mixing bowl, combined all ingredients and whisk together until well combined.

Press graham cracker crumbs into deep dish pie dish and make sure to go up the sides.

Bake for 10-12 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

For the Creamy Pie

In a small mixing bowl, combined milk and pudding mix.

Beat on low speed for 2 minutes (mixture will be thick).

In a medium mixing bowl, beat cream cheese until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.

Gradually beat in lemonade concentrate.

Gradually beat in pudding mixture.

Pour mixture into cooled graham cracker crust, or into a pre-made graham cracker pie crust.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

Cotton Candy Salad

-1 can eagle brand milk..........sweetened condensed milk

-2 cups crushed pineapple, drained well

-1 can strawberry pie filling

-1 can cherry pie filling

-12 oz. tub cool whip

-3/4 cup pecans, chopped

-Fold all ingredients together. Chill and serve.

Glazed Orange Bundt Cake

1 white or yellow cake mix

1 small package instant vanilla pudding

1 C orange juice (fresh or made from concentrate)

2 T orange juice concentrate

1 T orange zest

4 eggs

1/2 C oil

2 T dry orange gelatin powder

Combine ingredients together until smooth. Pour into a greased and floured Bundt pan and bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes, or until cake is cooked through. Remove from oven and let sit for 15 minutes to cool. Pour Bundt cake out onto a plate. Make glaze.

Glaze

2 T butter, softened

2 T orange juice concentrate

1 tsp lemon juice (fresh or bottled)

3 C powdered sugar

Dash of salt

Zest & juice from one orange

Combine glaze ingredients together and whisk until completely smooth (can do this with an electric beater). Drizzle glaze all over Bundt cake once it has been turned out onto a plate and allowed to cool for 5-10 minutes.