John Coleman, the leader of Express Grain Terminals LLC that shockingly declared bankruptcy last year, was arrested by state law enforcement agents on Tuesday morning.

Coleman, 46, 1107 Robert E. Lee Drive, has been charged with five counts of making false representations to defraud government and one count of false pretenses, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Coleman was arrested Tuesday morning and brought to the Leflore County Jail where he immediately posted bond and was released.

“My office will continue to prosecute this case to the fullest and to work with other state and federal agencies,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch in a statement, “including the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Mississippi, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, to ensure the best possible outcome for the individuals and taxpayers harmed by the underlying fraud in this case.”

Fitch’s office announced its investigation into Coleman in February, following a determination by the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce that Express Grain had submitted falsified audit documents in pursuit of renewing its grain warehouse licenses.

Express Grain’s largest creditor, UMB Bank, and the Mississippi Development Authority have also accused Express Grain of similar activity.

Once one of Leflore County’s fastest-growing companies, Express Grain filed for bankruptcy in September 2021. Law enforcement agents raided its offices, as well as Coleman’s home, in February, just days before the auction that sold Express Grain’s Leflore County properties.

The company still exists, but mostly on paper as attorneys and consultants attempt to have the company liquidated to close its affairs.

Coleman filed for bankruptcy on the same day as Express Grain. UMB Bank holds Coleman responsible for the more than $70 million in financing that Express Grain failed to pay back.

Albert Altro, a forensic accountant appointed by a federal judge to investigate Coleman’s finances, found no evidence of fraudulent activity in his report submitted last month. This is a developing story.

