The Attala County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of four new county fire trucks for a total of $1,414,788.

Attala County Fire Chief Danny Townsend said $1 million in funding for these trucks was secured through the state legislature due to the help of Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White.

“Also, we have rounds 13-14 that are available with money that comes from our insurance premiums and is set aside. There is $180,000 there. Then, round 15 will become available on July 1, so we’ll have to make an application on that one, and it has a supplemental. There’s $90,000 and $70,000 there, so that’s another $160,000, leaving us a balance of $74,788.”

Townsend said he spoke with the state fire coordinator and dis

covered that the remaining balance can be paid using the fire department’s rebate monies.

“It’s already in the account, and he said we could use that $74,000 there and pay that balance,” said Townsend.

“What do you normally spend that money for?” asked District One Supervisor Bobby Lindsay.

“It can only be spent for firefighting equipment like these trucks, turnout gear, fire hoses, or nozzles,” said Townsend. “Anything to do directly with firefighting can be used with that.”

The trucks are not expected to arrive in the county for another 485 days, and the county will not pay for them until they arrive.