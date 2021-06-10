The Mid-MS Regional Library System will kick off its annual Summer Reading Program on June 14. The program will run through July 18 with fun activities for all ages, including outdoor story times, virtual programming, reading challenges, and more.

Children, teens, and adults can register now or during the event by downloading the Beanstack app from the Apple/ Google app store or visiting midmisslib.com and clicking Beanstack. Patrons who registered for Summer Reading Program using Beanstack in 2020 only need to accept the new Summer Reading Challenge on the app to get started. In-person registration is also available at the nearest MMRLS branch location.

Outdoor story times will be presented at the local park or open-air venue. Proper social distancing guidelines will be followed to ensure everyone is safe. These interactive sessions will get kids up, moving, and having fun.

“Wild Wednesdays” will take place online and will be presented by our friends from Freedom Ranch. Each Wednesday during the event, there will be different members of the animal kingdom featured.

Stay tuned to the MMRLS Facebook page @midmisslib for exciting prize announcements in June related to the reading challenges for all ages.

The Attala County Library will have virtual programming each Thursday beginning June 17 at 1 p.m. on the Attala County Library Facebook page. See the attached calendar for the great program lineup.

Take-home craft kits will be a new feature of this year’s summer reading program starting July 1. We will continue to have our weekly treasure chest of prizes for children who visit the library and check out books.

“We are excited to offer a special in-person outdoor program this year at Jason Niles Park on June 24, featuring Youth Services Coordinator Lindsay Fitts. Everybody is ready to get out, enjoy some fresh air, and have fun,” said Attala County Librarian Charla Grace.

Be sure to follow the local MMRLS branch location Facebook Page to stay up-to-date on the programming happening in the community.

For more information, call or visit your local branch library or the library’s website at www.midmisslib.com.