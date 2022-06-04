﻿Little Garden Club

The Little Garden Club of Kosciusko donated a gardening book to the Attala County Library in memory of club member Erleine Parish. The title of the book is “1,001 Gardening Tips & Tricks” by Mary Rose Quigg.

﻿National Library Week

Magician, illusionist, and entertainer Todd Smith will be performing at Family Night on April 7, 2022, from 6-7 p.m. at the Attala County Coliseum. Todd Smith is from central Mississippi and has been involved with magic since the young age of five. Todd has performed in multiple states across the Southeast, with events ranging from corporate gatherings and military events to Ripley’s ‘Believe It or Not’ exhibits. Call the Attala County Library at 662-289-5141 for more information.

Movie night will be held Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Attala County Library meeting room from 6-8 p.m. There are 50 tickets available. Stop by the circ desk before 6 p.m. on Wed., April 6 to get your ticket. For more information, call 662-289-5141.

39th Annual Ethel Mayday Festival

The 39th Annual Ethel Mayday Festival will be held on Main Street in Ethel from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 7, 2022. To set up a tent providing food with electricity, the cost will be $40, arts and crafts $20, food without electricity $30, and unique treasures $15. All fees are cash money order only. Call or email for an application. Return application address: Gwen Sims, PO Box 6, Ethel, MS 39067. There will be a live band from 10 a.m- 2p.m. Come join in the fun!

C.H.I.L.D. Ahead Project

C.H.I.L.D. Ahead Project will have its 35th annual Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 3:00 in front of the Attala County Coliseum. Children ages three-10 are welcome to attend but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The event was founded by Kosciusko Alderman Henry Daniel.

Attala County School District Community Engagement Council

The Attala County School District Community Engagement Council invites the public to attend their next meeting on Thursday, April 7, at 5:30 p.m. at the Ethel High School Cafeteria.

The Community Engagement Councils are intended to be community-based and independent. The Councils are charged with the duty and responsibility to build strong, healthy communities. In order to build strong, healthy communities it is necessary, among other things, to create a quality public education delivered to students in healthy schools that are accessible to all children, regardless of race, class, status, gender or disability.

For more information, contact Leslie Dees at 662-251-0802