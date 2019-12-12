Flashbacks 121219

Dec. 8, 1994

The Downtown Exchange Club of Jackson recently gave Kosciusko native Steve Guyton its Americanism award for his tireless efforts in helping young people gain scholarships to further their education.

—

Illinois Central Railroad has given official notice of the first step in the process that would lead to abandonment of its line between Kosciusko and Durant, which would leave Attala County without rail service.

—

The Kosciusko-Attala Cultural Center Board of Directors passed a resolution Monday to rename the center to honor Mary Ricks Thornton. Mrs. Thornton was the primary force in raising funds to acquire the former First Presbyterian Church building.

—

Hat Day winners at the KLE were Kayce Hutchinson, Mike Deason, Bennet Womble, Brice McAdams, Arkala Ferguson and Laci Gove.

—

Homes open for the candlelight walking tour will be those of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Weatherly, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Ivey, Mr. and Mrs. Van Foster and Mr. and Mrs. C. L. Manderson.

Dec. 11, 1969

Kosciusko voters will decide Saturday whether the city shall go into a federally-financed downtown area street and parking improvement program.

—

Mr. and Mrs. J. C. Bailey have asked for public support to a national move to have the Red Cross examine North Vietnam prison camps. Their son, Lt. Bill Bailey, has been imprisoned for more than two years.

—

Kathy Pritchard and Randy Tolleson have been named Mr. and Miss McAdams High School.

—

Mrs. James Gregory models the mink stole she won in the recent Cosmopolitan Club raffle. Club members Mrs. Jack Jordan and Mrs. Marvin Lawrence look on.

—

Dr. Stanley Hartness will direct the March of Dimes drive in Attala County during January.