Flashbacks 040220

March 30, 1995

Dr. David Sistrunk announced that the Kosciusko City Schools ranked second in the state on the Mississippi Report Card by the State Department of Education.

A proposed sports park hit a major snag as the Board of supervisors refused to fund a portion of the complex.

The Methodist Medical Center held an open house on Sunday at its new facility in Autumn Ridge.

Four new businesses will open in the near future. They are AutoZone, The Chicken Nugget, Take Two and The Story Book.

Reuben Fleming has been named bus driver of the month by the Attala County Schools.

April 2, 1970

Members of the Marquis Club of KHS made plans with Mrs. Charles England, zone chairman, to canvas the northeast zone of the residential district. Members are Eddie Goree, Stanley Prevost, Ted Bryant, Paul Mink, Guy O’Reilly, Jackie Wiles, John Zeiss and Eddie Fenwick.

The latest winners in the Superior Coach Corporation quarterly safety contest are Grady Wheeles, Will Coffer, Roscoe Burrell, Nettie Lee Johnson, Bill Gregory, Burton Allen, Arnold Lotz and Oliver Grady, Jr.

Mrs. Bettie enjoys crocheting, decoupage and cooking. She is know for the special dishes that she prepares as well as her love of music.

MSCW senior Barbara Jennings will be student teaching in the West Point School System.

Specials at Brantley’s Super Market this week are cake mix, 25 cents; grapefruit, 5 cents; oranges, 2 cents.