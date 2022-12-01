In its return to the postseason, Southern Miss football will play in the 24th Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

The Golden Eagles, who finished their regular season with a 6-6 mark, will play former Conference USA foe Rice (5-7).

"Initially, I'm just proud to be in the bowl season," Southern Miss coach Will Hall said. "We have laid a great foundation. "It's great for our fans (to travel to Mobile). I think that's another advantage of being in the Sun Belt (which) is the bowl tie-ins."

Future Recruiting

It will be the first season at Southern Miss that Hall and his staff will juggle bowl game preparations and recruiting. Notably, the transfer portal opened on Dec. 5.

"You don't sleep a whole lot," Hall said. "But it's our job. We get paid a lot of money to do our job, so you have to expect that responsibility and go with it. That's just this time of year. We are used to it at this point for all of us coaches. "What we are looking for is our footprint. We have done that since we have been here. We don't necessarily give precedent to a high school player, a portal player, or a junior college player. We want to make sure that if a kid is from our area that we give him preferential treatment. There are some areas where we need some older guys, so we have to address that as it comes."

Hall could not give a definitive number of how many players he believes Southern Miss will land by the first signing period. His guess was a "fluctuating number with a plus or minus of seven." Hall did mention that some of Southern Miss' top priorities in the portal are defensive back and linebacker.

"Last year, we had to get some older defensive linemen," Hall said. "This year, we are losing a few older linebackers and older defensive backs, so we'll need to get some older guys in those areas. "You have to project who you think is going to stay and who you think is going to leave. It's too early to tell that right now. We are always hoping for the best but preparing for the worst."

Hall also added that he expects linebackers Hayes Maples, who tore his ACL over the summer, and Swayze Bozeman, who suffered a season-ending lower-body injury against Tulane.

So far, Southern Miss has received two commitments from transfer players. The first was quarterback Holman Edwards, a French Camp native who initially played East Central CC and then spent the last two years at Houston, where he played one snap. Edwards has two years of eligibility left.

The Golden Eagles' other recent commitment was linebacker Ja'Len Sims. Sims began his career at Memphis but transferred to Co-Lin, where he recorded 74 tackles and 10.5 TFLs in nine games.

Bowl Preview

USM is 6-6 all-time against, with the two teams previously meeting in the 2021 season, which had the Owls emerge with a 24-19 win.

Despite Rice being a 5-7 team, the Owls can appear in the postseason since there were not enough six-win teams to fill out the blow slate. Rice has the highest Academic Progress Rate score, which determines how 5-7 teams are selected for the postseason.

"Anytime you are in bowl season, you are going to play a good team," Hall said. "Rice has played a really good schedule. They played Louisiana from our league and beat them earlier in the year. They have played a lot of quality components and have played them closely. They are a lot like us, a bounce or two here or there, and they have a much better season or a worse season."

This is Southern Miss' first appearance in a bowl game since the Armed Forces Bowl back in 2019. The Golden Eagles make their 15th bowl appearance over the last 21 years and 27th overall. It will also mark the first time Southern Miss appears in the Lending Tree Bowl.

Rice featured one of the best statistical defenses in C-USA this past year. The Owls were ranked No. 3 in yards allowed (377) and No. 2 in passing defense (210) but were eighth in points allowed (33.8).

On offense, Rice averaged 25.3 points per game. Quarterback play became unstable for Rice after starter TJ McMahon was injured against Western Kentucky on Nov. 12 and missed the Owls' last two games. Hall said he didn't know if McMahon will play,

"They have been running their offense for a long time," Hall said. "They are going to be who they are. Each skill set for the quarterback is a little different. We are preparing for Rice's offense regardless."

The Owl passing games' top target has been Bradley Rozner, who has hauled in 41 catches for 834 yards and nine touchdowns. Rice's leading rusher is Cameron Montgomery, who has posted 498 yards and one touchdown, while Ari Broussard leads the team with nine touchdowns and 251 yards.

The 24th annual Lending Tree Bowl will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of South Alabama on Dec. 17, with kickoff set for 4:45 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN.

