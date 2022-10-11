﻿Attala County Community Choir

The Attala County Community Choir is hosting a gospel singing Christmastime program on Dec. 17 called “A Time for Giving” at the Kosciusko Junior High School auditorium at 4 p.m. This program is dedicated to the Attala Nursing Home, VA and group home patients who have already been invited to attend. Patients will also be presented with a happy bag during the program. Attala County residents and surrounding areas are invited to show support at this holiday season gospel event. If there are any other facilities with patients that have not been contacted yet to attend the program, call 662-289-7272 or 662-582-0768.

Singing Christmas Tree

Terrell Edwards Music presents Central Mississippi Singing Christmas Tree on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4:30 p.m. at Free Trade Church of God, 146 Hanna Road (Mississippi 488 S.), Carthage. Donations are appreciated. This is a charitable event in support of community relief efforts.

Abundant Life Church of God

Abundant Life Church of God on Williamsville Road is currently taking donations to be able to give 100 families the items needed for a Thanksgiving meal at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21. Pickup will be held at Abundant Life, 17064 Williamsville Road, Kosciusko. Abundant Life is now accepting cans of corn, candied yams and green beans. There will be a box in the foyer.

Rock Hill Church of God

Rock Hill Church of God in West will hold Pastor Appreciation on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. for Pastor John Hunt and first lady Throlas Hunt. The guest speaker will be Bishop Raymon Carter of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.