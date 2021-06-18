The Winona Christian girls track team had a strong showing at the Class 4A North State Track meet held last week at Lee Academy.

Winona Christian finished second in the meet with 58 points while Central Holmes was first with 78.5 points.

Here’s a rundown of the finishers from Winona Christian:

• In the girls 100-meter dash, Winona’s Hanna Ware came away with the win, finishing first with a time of 12.97.

• In the girls 200-meter dash, Ware again came away with the title, winning with a time of 27.75.

• In the girls 400-meter dash, Ware won again with a time of 1:06.70.

• In the girls 800-meter dash, K.K. Mullens finished sixth with a time of 2:58.83 while Sophie Bilsky was seventh with a time of 3:06.40.

• In the girls 1,600-meter run, Mackenzie Ingold was fifth with a time of 6:40.46.

• In the girls 3,200-meter run, Ingold was sixth with a time of 15:06.84 while Milee Summerlin was seventh with a time of 16:08.52.

• In the girls 100-meter hurdles, Katy Ware was fourth with a time of 18.62 while she also placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 53.98.

• In the girls 4x100-meter relay, Winona Christian won the event with a time of 55.61. Listed on the relay team was Bella Roberts, Hannah Robertson, Hannah Ware, Katy Ware, Allie Leach and Olivia Brooks.

• In the girls 4x200-meter relay, Winona Christian was a close second with a time of 1:58.34. On the relay team was Allie Leach, Bella Roberts, Hannah Roberts, Hannah Ware, Katy Ware and Olivia Brooks.

• In the girls 4x400-meter relay, Winona Christian finished fourth with a time of 4:58.82. ON the relay team was K.K. Mullens, Bella Roberts, Hannah Ware, Katy Ware, Olivia Brooks and Milee Summerlin.

• In the girls 4x800-meter relay, Winona Christian was second with a time fo 12:19.48. On the relay team was Mackenzie Ingold, K.K. Mullens, Milee Summerlin and Sophie Bilsky.

• In the girls triple jump, Bella Roberts won with a jump of 32 feet, 2.5 inches while Olivia Brooks was fifth with a jump of 30 feet, 8.5 inches.

• In the girls shot put, Bella Roberts won the event with a throw of 29 feet, 5 inches.

• In the girls discus, Roberts won the event with a throw of 83 feet, 10 inches while Lucy Oliver was sixth with a throw of 68 feet, 6 inches.