Attala Co. Sheriff looking for missing teen

Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:09pm

The Attala County Sheriff's Department is requesting that citizens to be on the lookout for a runaway juvenile. Megan Johnson left her residence in Attala County during the overnight hours of February 22 and her family has been unable to make contact with her.

Megan is a 16-year-old white female with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5'5" and 120 lbs. She was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on February 22 at her residence near the four corners community. No clothing description is available, however, she may have a pink bag with flowers on it and the initials M.L.J. with her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Attala County Sheriff's Office at 662-289-5556 or your local law enforcement agency.

